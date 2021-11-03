AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Holdings Reduced by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,875 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,406 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $453,000. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in AT&T by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 303,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,192,000 after acquiring an additional 75,412 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in AT&T by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 20,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

T traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.20. 432,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,848,280. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The company has a market cap of $179.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.27, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.37.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.25%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 65.41%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Argus cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.56.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

