AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.450-$1.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $246.50 million-$250 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $247.36 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AUDC. Sidoti downgraded AudioCodes from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered AudioCodes from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays started coverage on AudioCodes in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an underweight rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AudioCodes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUDC traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.97. 3,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,712. AudioCodes has a 52-week low of $25.90 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.56.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 14.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AudioCodes will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

