Ault Global (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.30. Ault Global shares last traded at $2.27, with a volume of 6,671,389 shares changing hands.
Ault Global (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $62.13 million for the quarter. Ault Global had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 21.98%.
In other Ault Global news, Chairman Milton C. Ault III purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.51 per share, for a total transaction of $31,375.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,127.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Milton C. Ault III purchased 10,000 shares of Ault Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,665,100 shares of company stock worth $4,202,281 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.
About Ault Global (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW)
Ault Global Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of customized and flexible power system solutions for the medical, military, telecom, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: DPC, DPL, Enertec, Digital Farms, and I.AM. The DPC segment includes Microphase, Coolisys, Power-Plus, and DP Lending.
Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker
Receive News & Ratings for Ault Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ault Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.