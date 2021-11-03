Ault Global (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.30. Ault Global shares last traded at $2.27, with a volume of 6,671,389 shares changing hands.

Ault Global (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $62.13 million for the quarter. Ault Global had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 21.98%.

In other Ault Global news, Chairman Milton C. Ault III purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.51 per share, for a total transaction of $31,375.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,127.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Milton C. Ault III purchased 10,000 shares of Ault Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,665,100 shares of company stock worth $4,202,281 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ault Global by 643.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,230,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,290,000 after buying an additional 1,930,146 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Ault Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,906,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ault Global by 484.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 368,440 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ault Global by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 151,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Ault Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

About Ault Global (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW)

Ault Global Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of customized and flexible power system solutions for the medical, military, telecom, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: DPC, DPL, Enertec, Digital Farms, and I.AM. The DPC segment includes Microphase, Coolisys, Power-Plus, and DP Lending.

