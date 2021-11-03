Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Pacitti Group Inc.

Pacitti Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 10.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 857 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Pacitti Group Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter worth about $354,644,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 48.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,351,545 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $928,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,348 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $291,008,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 12.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,730,919 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,548,556,000 after purchasing an additional 975,042 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in Autodesk by 29.8% in the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,804,587 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $818,659,000 after purchasing an additional 643,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.50.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $315.46 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $295.84. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $241.46 and a 52 week high of $344.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $69.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.29, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.36.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total transaction of $7,556,996.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $75,052.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,220 shares of company stock worth $9,941,402 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

