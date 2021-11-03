Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.680-$6.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.06 billion-$16.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.02 billion.
ADP traded down $2.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $222.92. 7,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,279,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $159.31 and a 1 year high of $225.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $207.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.96. The company has a market capitalization of $93.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.76.
Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.
Automatic Data Processing Company Profile
Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.
