Autonio Hits Market Capitalization of $9.75 Million (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 3rd. Autonio has a total market capitalization of $9.75 million and $144,039.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Autonio has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar. One Autonio coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.20 or 0.00080888 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.55 or 0.00073394 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.50 or 0.00100700 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,137.81 or 1.00118953 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,473.18 or 0.07207372 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Autonio Coin Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Autonio is auton.io

Buying and Selling Autonio

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

