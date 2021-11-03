Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 3.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

Shares of AVNS stock traded up $3.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.79. 12,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,721. Avanos Medical has a 12 month low of $29.68 and a 12 month high of $53.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,155.00 and a beta of 0.87.

In other Avanos Medical news, Director Patrick J. Oleary acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.63 per share, with a total value of $158,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,505.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avanos Medical stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 256.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 372,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 268,465 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.78% of Avanos Medical worth $13,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AVNS. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Avanos Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

