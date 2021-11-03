Avista (NYSE:AVA) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Avista (NYSE:AVA) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.93-$2.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.16. Avista also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.960-$2.160 EPS.

AVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Avista from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avista from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avista currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.00.

Avista stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.33. 7,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,833. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.41. Avista has a 52-week low of $33.49 and a 52-week high of $49.14. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.63.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.14. Avista had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 7.15%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avista will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.423 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Avista’s payout ratio is 88.95%.

In other Avista news, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $47,925.99. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,896.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James M. Kensok sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $25,194.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,138.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,243 shares of company stock valued at $134,675. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avista stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 429,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,787 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.62% of Avista worth $18,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 82.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avista

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

