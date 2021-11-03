Avista (NYSE:AVA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Avista (NYSE:AVA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avista had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 7.15%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.

AVA stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.33. 7,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,833. Avista has a 1 year low of $33.49 and a 1 year high of $49.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.423 per share. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.95%.

In related news, VP James M. Kensok sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $25,194.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,138.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Heidi B. Stanley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total transaction of $40,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,243 shares of company stock worth $134,675 over the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avista stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 429,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 77,787 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.62% of Avista worth $18,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Avista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avista has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

