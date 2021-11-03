AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered AXA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AXA currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of AXA stock opened at $29.39 on Tuesday. AXA has a one year low of $17.35 and a one year high of $29.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.90 and its 200 day moving average is $27.41. The firm has a market cap of $71.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.42.

AXA SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International and Transversal & Central Holdings. The France segment consists of Life & Savings and Property & Casualty activities, AXA Banque France and France holdings.

