Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Analysts expect Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) to report $1.15 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.17 billion. Axalta Coating Systems reported sales of $1.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full year sales of $4.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.38 billion to $4.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.80 billion to $5.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Axalta Coating Systems.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AXTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho started coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.60.

Shares of NYSE AXTA traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $31.84. 6,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,594,432. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.40. Axalta Coating Systems has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $34.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.11.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 3.1% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 35.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 14.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

