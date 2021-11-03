Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Sets New 1-Year High at $57.29

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $57.29 and last traded at $57.03, with a volume of 330274 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.70.

ACLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 1.46.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $147.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.27 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP William J. Bintz sold 15,061 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $739,344.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,500 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $176,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,596 shares of company stock worth $2,010,515 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,593,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,812,000 after purchasing an additional 84,664 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 78.1% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,747,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,635,000 after purchasing an additional 766,242 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 5.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,087,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,947,000 after buying an additional 60,211 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 15.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 668,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,005,000 after buying an additional 89,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 12.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 590,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,861,000 after buying an additional 63,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

