B. Riley Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) – Analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Office Properties Income Trust in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the company will earn $4.72 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.33. B. Riley also issued estimates for Office Properties Income Trust’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.97 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

OPI has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

OPI stock opened at $25.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -36.48 and a beta of 1.30. Office Properties Income Trust has a 52-week low of $17.90 and a 52-week high of $31.69.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($1.13). Office Properties Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.49%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 549.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 53,013 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $489,000. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 311,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,884,000 after buying an additional 55,654 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

