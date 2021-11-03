Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Sells 8,506 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 52.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,506 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $787,786,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,940,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $649,995,000 after acquiring an additional 9,451,863 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,709,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,398,393,000 after acquiring an additional 9,156,521 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 125.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,765,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,734,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654,145 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 456,203,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,864,934,000 after acquiring an additional 5,289,511 shares during the period. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PFE opened at $45.45 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.16.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Sunday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.82.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

