Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Sells 900 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP trimmed its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 18.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 4.2% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 11.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.83.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $218.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.88. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.70 and a 1-year high of $246.08.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.08%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.17%.

In related news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 60,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.48, for a total transaction of $13,935,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.19, for a total transaction of $19,518,278.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 411,601 shares of company stock worth $95,010,872 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

