Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 3 Per Share

Nov 3rd, 2021

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Monday, December 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This is an increase from Balfour Beatty’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of BBY stock opened at GBX 253.60 ($3.31) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £1.62 billion and a PE ratio of 28.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.52. Balfour Beatty has a 12-month low of GBX 208.60 ($2.73) and a 12-month high of GBX 326.80 ($4.27). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 280.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 299.03.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BBY shares. Numis Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Balfour Beatty from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 395 ($5.16) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.70) price objective on shares of Balfour Beatty in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

About Balfour Beatty

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.



