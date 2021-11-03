Ball (BLL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Ball (NYSE:BLL) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ball to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE BLL opened at $93.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.14. Ball has a 52 week low of $77.95 and a 52 week high of $102.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Ball’s payout ratio is 26.94%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Ball in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.85.

In related news, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $1,580,908.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.56 per share, with a total value of $283,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,020,152. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

