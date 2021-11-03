Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires 141,090 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 162.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 228,192 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 141,090 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of AMETEK worth $30,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in AMETEK by 53.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 169,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,594,000 after purchasing an additional 58,680 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,557,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,336,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 432.3% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 66,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,904,000 after purchasing an additional 54,169 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in AMETEK by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,008,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,629,000 after buying an additional 63,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

AME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AMETEK from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

AMETEK stock opened at $139.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.54. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.07 and a 12 month high of $140.24. The company has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.32.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 17.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.25%.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total value of $682,564.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

