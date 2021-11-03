Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires 487,779 Shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 1,393.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 522,779 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 487,779 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $22,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 7.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,497,446 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $105,567,000 after acquiring an additional 180,077 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $79,639,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 5,647.6% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 1,097,455 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $46,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,361 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 30.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 972,472 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $41,106,000 after acquiring an additional 228,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $33,779,000. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Flagstar Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.40.

Flagstar Bancorp stock opened at $47.87 on Wednesday. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.81 and a twelve month high of $56.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.48. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.09. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 26.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 2.52%.

Flagstar Bancorp Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.