Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 120,680 Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 120,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,412,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Allegiant Travel news, insider Rebecca Aretos sold 182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total value of $33,205.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total value of $330,800.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,728,514.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,895 shares of company stock valued at $728,317. 16.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ALGT shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Allegiant Travel from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $278.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $326.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.27.

ALGT stock opened at $179.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $191.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.34. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $131.12 and a fifty-two week high of $271.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $459.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.35 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 128.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($4.28) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

