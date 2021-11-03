Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys 1,031,746 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 804.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,160,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,031,746 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.31% of APA worth $25,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in APA by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 434,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,402,000 after acquiring an additional 15,781 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in APA by 1,894.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 522,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,294,000 after acquiring an additional 495,949 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in APA by 203.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 140,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 94,352 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in APA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,993,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in APA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $417,000. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $381,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,932.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

APA opened at $27.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 4.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.93. APA Co. has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $28.78.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. APA had a net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that APA Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. APA’s payout ratio is presently -23.15%.

APA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of APA from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of APA from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of APA from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.43.

APA Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

