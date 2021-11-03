Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys 1,435,741 Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) by 1,039.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,573,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,435,741 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $27,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,810,442 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $106,040,566.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO W Brett White sold 1,730 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $32,593.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,035,746 shares of company stock worth $110,178,806. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWK opened at $18.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 12 month low of $12.51 and a 12 month high of $19.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.38.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $21.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet raised Cushman & Wakefield from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cushman & Wakefield presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.11.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

