Balyasny Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 240,647 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 50,029 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Best Buy worth $27,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,662 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Best Buy by 64.2% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Best Buy by 37.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Best Buy by 3.7% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in Best Buy by 20.8% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 640 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BBY shares. Bank of America upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Best Buy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.87.

In other news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $643,499.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $92,678.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,776 shares of company stock valued at $750,546 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $123.83 on Wednesday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.93 and a twelve month high of $128.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 64.85% and a net margin of 4.85%. Best Buy’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

