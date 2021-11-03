Balyasny Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 617,871 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,523 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $28,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 21.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 820,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,224,000 after purchasing an additional 144,631 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $407,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 32,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 10,515 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 15,192 shares during the period. 27.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSXMA stock opened at $50.56 on Wednesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $35.47 and a 1 year high of $50.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.55. The firm has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.83 and a beta of 1.23.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a positive return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter.

LSXMA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

