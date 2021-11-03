Balyasny Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) by 58.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,713,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 630,582 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 1.88% of Mack-Cali Realty worth $29,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Mack-Cali Realty by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,091,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,874,000 after acquiring an additional 893,139 shares during the period. Northwood Liquid Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 190.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP now owns 1,292,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,012,000 after buying an additional 847,338 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 398,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after buying an additional 251,996 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,704,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,229,000 after buying an additional 231,907 shares during the period. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,475,000. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mack-Cali Realty stock opened at $18.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $10.35 and a twelve month high of $18.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.30, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.03.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Mack-Cali Realty from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Mack-Cali Realty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Mack-Cali Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following two segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services.

