Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 266,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,766,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of PACCAR as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in PACCAR by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank raised its holdings in PACCAR by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PACCAR by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in PACCAR by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $91.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.98. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.55.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $47,371.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

