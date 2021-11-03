Balyasny Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 125.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 801,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 446,388 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $25,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 252.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

JBGS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on JBG SMITH Properties in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of NYSE:JBGS opened at $29.35 on Wednesday. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12-month low of $23.17 and a 12-month high of $34.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.20, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.36). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 14.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is presently 75.63%.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

