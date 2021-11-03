Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 119,214 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 32.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 248,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 119,214 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Life Storage worth $26,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Life Storage in the second quarter worth $1,311,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Life Storage by 39.1% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Life Storage by 22.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 215,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,119,000 after buying an additional 39,689 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Life Storage by 575.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 62,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,692,000 after buying an additional 53,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Life Storage in the second quarter worth $1,417,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LSI. KeyCorp increased their target price on Life Storage from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Life Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Life Storage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.23.

Life Storage stock opened at $135.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.29 and a 52 week high of $136.67. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.84.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 26.92%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 12th. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is presently 86.65%.

Life Storage Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

