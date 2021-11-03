Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 132,610 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 34.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 251,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,610 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of CareDx worth $23,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 4.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,236,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,221,000 after buying an additional 236,715 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 2.3% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,564,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,707,000 after buying an additional 103,286 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,227,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,885,000 after buying an additional 127,928 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 9.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,653,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,334,000 after buying an additional 145,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 62,172.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,442,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,049,000 after buying an additional 1,440,526 shares during the last quarter.

CDNA stock opened at $49.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.71 and a beta of 0.52. CareDx, Inc has a 12-month low of $44.57 and a 12-month high of $99.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.32.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $75.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.11 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. CareDx’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CareDx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.60.

In other news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $52,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $831,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 356,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,611,072.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,158 shares of company stock worth $2,298,690. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

