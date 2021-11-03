Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $21.82 Billion

Analysts predict that Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) will announce sales of $21.82 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Bank of America’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.24 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.41 billion. Bank of America reported sales of $20.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of America will report full-year sales of $88.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $86.88 billion to $89.70 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $91.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $90.30 billion to $92.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bank of America.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

BAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.04.

NYSE:BAC opened at $47.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.57. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $23.26 and a 1 year high of $48.42. The company has a market capitalization of $402.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.92%.

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank lifted its position in Bank of America by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Bank of America by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,227,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,177,000 after acquiring an additional 93,411 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 309,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,992,000 after acquiring an additional 9,025 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 30,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $304,537,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

