Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Miller Value Partners LLC

Miller Value Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,749,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90,316 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up approximately 1.7% of Miller Value Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Miller Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $72,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 9,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% during the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 93,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,858,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.1% during the second quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 5,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.8% during the second quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.96. 875,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,244,868. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $23.26 and a 1 year high of $48.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.34 and a 200-day moving average of $41.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.53.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.92%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.04.

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

