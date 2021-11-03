Bank of America Corp DE Sells 10,871 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 939,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,871 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 2.04% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $240,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV opened at $274.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $263.41. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $195.96 and a 52 week high of $274.25.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

