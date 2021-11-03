Bank of Montreal Can Has $44,000 Stock Position in BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) by 39.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,871 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in BELLUS Health were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BELLUS Health during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BELLUS Health during the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 1,137.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 97,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 89,882 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BELLUS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $616,000. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BELLUS Health during the 1st quarter worth about $1,205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BLU opened at $7.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.45 and a beta of -0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.17. BELLUS Health Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $7.65.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.03). BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 36.47% and a negative net margin of 311,879.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BELLUS Health Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BELLUS Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on BELLUS Health from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BELLUS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.15.

BELLUS Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical development company which engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitisation disorders. Its product, BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch.

