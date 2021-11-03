Bank of Montreal Can Has $56,000 Position in Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU) by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,549 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Galiano Gold were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Galiano Gold by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,401,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,337,000 after purchasing an additional 457,273 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Galiano Gold by 657.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 554,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 481,007 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galiano Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Galiano Gold by 38.3% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 52,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 14,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Galiano Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Galiano Gold alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$1.50 price target on shares of Galiano Gold in a report on Friday, October 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.80 price target on shares of Galiano Gold in a report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Galiano Gold in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Galiano Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Galiano Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.89.

GAU opened at $0.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.20 million, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.79.

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. On average, analysts expect that Galiano Gold Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU).

Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.