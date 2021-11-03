Bank of Montreal Can Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 243.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 8,503 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 92,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,961,000 after acquiring an additional 7,086 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 15.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 70,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter.

JPUS opened at $102.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.94. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $75.72 and a 1 year high of $102.63.

