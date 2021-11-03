Bank of Montreal Can Takes $35,000 Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $8,061,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $6,187,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 611.3% during the second quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after buying an additional 19,011 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 36.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,691,000 after buying an additional 12,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 16.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,793,000 after buying an additional 12,420 shares in the last quarter.

VIOV stock opened at $183.66 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $112.16 and a twelve month high of $191.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.20.

