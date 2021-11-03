Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 51,914 Shares of Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,914 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Mustang Bio were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 34.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 497.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 16,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 29.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MBIO has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Mustang Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mustang Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBIO opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. Mustang Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $5.22. The stock has a market cap of $218.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.94.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. Research analysts expect that Mustang Bio, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of a broad range of proprietary chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell (CAR T) immunotherapies and gene therapies. It develops CAR T and CRISPR/Cas9-enhanced CAR T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as lentiviral gene therapy for XSCID.

