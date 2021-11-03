Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,377 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.15% of Ontrak worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OTRK. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ontrak during the 1st quarter valued at $11,181,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Ontrak by 596.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 230,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after purchasing an additional 197,561 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ontrak by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 121,322 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ontrak by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 14,166 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the 1st quarter valued at $4,060,000. 30.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ontrak stock opened at $9.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $183.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.17 and its 200 day moving average is $22.69. Ontrak, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.46 and a 1 year high of $99.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $26.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.01 million. Ontrak had a negative net margin of 16.70% and a negative return on equity of 24.37%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ontrak, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total transaction of $348,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 99,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total transaction of $2,703,674.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 369,693 shares of company stock worth $6,037,724 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

OTRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen cut shares of Ontrak from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Ontrak from $35.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

Ontrak Company Profile

Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

