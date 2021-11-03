Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $830,000 Stock Position in Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) by 652.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,504 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.27% of Drive Shack worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Drive Shack by 199.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,653,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765,012 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Drive Shack in the first quarter valued at $7,223,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Drive Shack by 279.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 960,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after buying an additional 707,563 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Drive Shack by 543.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 780,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 659,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Drive Shack by 31.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 601,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 144,529 shares in the last quarter. 52.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Drive Shack alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DS opened at $2.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.73 and a 200 day moving average of $2.88. The stock has a market cap of $247.71 million, a P/E ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 1.40. Drive Shack Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $4.02.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $73.88 million for the quarter.

Separately, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Drive Shack in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

About Drive Shack

Drive Shack, Inc engages in the management of golf-related leisure and social entertainment venues and courses. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Golf Properties, Entertainment Golf Venues, and Corporate. The Traditional Golf Properties segment manages and owns golf properties. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment plans to open a chain of gold, competition, dining, and fun.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS).

Receive News & Ratings for Drive Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drive Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.