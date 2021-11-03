Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $843,000 Stock Holdings in Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,001 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,977 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.22% of Misonix worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Misonix by 3.9% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 13,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Misonix by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 6,166 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Misonix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in Misonix by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 249,208 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after acquiring an additional 27,131 shares during the period. 40.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on MSON. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Misonix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Misonix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Misonix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

MSON stock opened at $26.54 on Wednesday. Misonix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.04 and a 52 week high of $26.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.06 million, a P/E ratio of -31.59 and a beta of 1.36.

Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). Misonix had a negative return on equity of 10.36% and a negative net margin of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $19.69 million for the quarter.

About Misonix

Misonix, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture and marketing of therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Surgical and Wound. The Surgical segment consists of BoneScalpel and SonaStar products. The Wound segment consists of SonicOne, TheraSkin and Therion products.

