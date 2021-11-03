Barclays Lowers WEX (NYSE:WEX) Price Target to $210.00

WEX (NYSE:WEX) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Barclays from $250.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 46.01% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist cut their price objective on WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on WEX from $223.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on WEX from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.57.

NYSE:WEX opened at $143.83 on Monday. WEX has a twelve month low of $129.79 and a twelve month high of $234.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.53.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $482.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.34 million. WEX had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that WEX will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in WEX by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,176,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $615,916,000 after buying an additional 791,028 shares during the period. Impactive Capital LP bought a new position in WEX during the 1st quarter worth $70,909,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in WEX by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 799,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,074,000 after buying an additional 233,414 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in WEX during the 1st quarter worth $43,746,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in WEX by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 768,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,055,000 after buying an additional 198,126 shares during the period.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

