Barclays Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Aena S.M.E. (OTC:ANYYY)

Aena S.M.E. (OTC:ANYYY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Get Aena S.M.E. alerts:

Shares of Aena S.M.E. stock opened at $16.66 on Monday. Aena S.M.E. has a 12 month low of $14.96 and a 12 month high of $18.80.

Receive News & Ratings for Aena S.M.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aena S.M.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.