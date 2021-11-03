Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRFH) Short Interest Update

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRFH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the September 30th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of BRFH stock opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $63.70 million, a PE ratio of -19.00 and a beta of -0.31. Barfresh Food Group has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $0.65.

About Barfresh Food Group

Barfresh Food Group, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of ready to blend frozen beverages. Its portfolio of products comprises smoothies, shakes, and frappes. The company was founded by Riccardo Delle Coste on February 25, 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

