Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRFH) Short Interest Update

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRFH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the September 30th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of BRFH stock opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $63.70 million, a PE ratio of -19.00 and a beta of -0.31. Barfresh Food Group has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $0.65.
About Barfresh Food Group
Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?
Receive News & Ratings for Barfresh Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barfresh Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.