Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Sets New 12-Month High at $3.51

Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.51 and last traded at $3.41, with a volume of 1117938 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.

BTEGF has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$2.75 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Baytex Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.87.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.95.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Baytex Energy stock. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,708,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Baytex Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BTEGF)

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded on June 3, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

