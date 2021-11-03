BBTV Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBTVF) Short Interest Update

BBTV Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBTVF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the September 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of BBTV in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Get BBTV alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BBTVF opened at $4.24 on Wednesday. BBTV has a 12 month low of $4.15 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.65 and its 200 day moving average is $5.62.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of influencers; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; and partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support.

See Also: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for BBTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.