Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Shares Acquired by Bridgeway Capital Management LLC

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 329,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 154,700 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Beazer Homes USA were worth $6,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 6.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 4.6% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 281.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 20.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 1.3% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 137,406 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BZH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:BZH opened at $17.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.46. The stock has a market cap of $552.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 2.01. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.64 and a fifty-two week high of $26.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 11.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BZH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH).

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.