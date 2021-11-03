Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.34% from the company’s current price.

BBBY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Loop Capital downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Bed Bath & Beyond from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bed Bath & Beyond presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.42.

BBBY stock opened at $16.75 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.81. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $53.90.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.48). Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBBY. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 973.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,023,868 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $233,824,000 after buying an additional 6,369,395 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 77.6% in the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,392,809 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $146,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,822 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 1,114.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,501,433 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $72,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,478 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 354.8% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,222,336 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,677 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.9% in the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 2,193,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,896,000 after purchasing an additional 101,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

