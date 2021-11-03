Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS)

Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FAS. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at about $146,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 26.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 100.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 353,199 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAS opened at $146.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.52. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares has a 12-month low of $35.03 and a 12-month high of $151.00.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

