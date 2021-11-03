Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC Buys 19,728 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 34.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,728 shares during the quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SIRI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 15.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,986,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,870,000 after acquiring an additional 9,990,537 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the first quarter worth about $32,478,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the second quarter worth about $26,794,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 357.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,031,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 58.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,244,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SIRI shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.65 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays upgraded Sirius XM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.29.

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $6.29 on Wednesday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $8.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.02.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 55.35% and a net margin of 3.70%. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.022 per share. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Sirius XM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

