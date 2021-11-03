Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,513 Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ETN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,544,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,263,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 82.2% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 62,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,587,000 after buying an additional 28,013 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 9.9% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $5,357,215.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M. Connor purchased 1,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $167.34 per share, with a total value of $167,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,919 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,872. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETN opened at $171.63 on Wednesday. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $104.34 and a one year high of $172.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $68.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.02.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.70%.

ETN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Eaton from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.56.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

